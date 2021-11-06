Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Financial Contrast

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inotiv and Zymergen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 14.41 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -156.34 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zymergen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inotiv and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50

Inotiv presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.99%. Zymergen has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential downside of 13.19%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Inotiv.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zymergen beats Inotiv on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

