Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

INGN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Inogen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $36.92. 581,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. Inogen has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $834.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.