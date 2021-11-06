Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $144.41 and a 52 week high of $275.98. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.