InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. 1,337,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,469. InMode has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

