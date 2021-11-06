Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ingersoll Rand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $75,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

