Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,791,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 254,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.