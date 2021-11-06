Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IRMTF opened at $22.70 on Friday. Information Services has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

About Information Services

Information Services Corp. engages in the provision of registry and information management services for public data and records. It operates through the following segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The Registry Operations segment delivers registry services on behalf of governments and private sector organizations.

