Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 783,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

