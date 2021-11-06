Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 9,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 301 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $16,771.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $82.42.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Impinj by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Impinj by 11.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

