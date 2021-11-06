IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,727.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,694.85.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.