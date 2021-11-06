Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $770.05 million and $97.51 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $1,198.43 or 0.01964883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00084338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.86 or 0.07305603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,155.89 or 1.00268171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022599 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.