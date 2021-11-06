IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE IGM opened at C$51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.90. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$31.01 and a one year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.