Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $3.70 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Idle has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for $3.70 or 0.00006027 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $81,103.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

