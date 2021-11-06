Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.12

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $252,654.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00081802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00120590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103622 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 76,252,283 coins and its circulating supply is 53,016,884 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars.

