IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 185,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

