IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 185,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $28.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
