IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

