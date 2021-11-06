IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after purchasing an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after buying an additional 520,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.10. 146,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

