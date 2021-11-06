ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

