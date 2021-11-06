ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $242.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICLR. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $14.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.96. 518,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,348. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.