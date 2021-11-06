iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at C$198,494.81.

IAG opened at C$74.31 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$51.38 and a 52-week high of C$76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.16.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

