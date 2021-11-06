Hydro Protocol (HOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $937,992.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $937,992.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00250739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

