Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $15.00 or 0.00024765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $57.89 million and $1.25 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00082370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.31 or 0.99991164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.38 or 0.07186208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022417 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,490,524 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

