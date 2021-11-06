HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HUYA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after buying an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 98.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after buying an additional 2,737,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after buying an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in HUYA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 411,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

