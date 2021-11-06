Huron Consulting Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,945,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

