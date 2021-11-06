Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman’s adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Huntsman’s Polyurethanes segment is well placed for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Huntsman also remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,439,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

