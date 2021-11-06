Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €58.30 ($68.59) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.94 ($69.34).

ETR BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.09. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 12 month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

