HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,214 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 769.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.95 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.