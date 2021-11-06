Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,080 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 929.50 ($12.14).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 944.60 ($12.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 921.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 869.36. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

