Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $21,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.