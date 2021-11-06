Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

Shares of HMN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 204,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

