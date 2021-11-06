Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.55. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,961 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 25.76%.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on HMPT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.