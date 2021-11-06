Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 26.82%. Equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

