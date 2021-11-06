Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $76.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 11.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

