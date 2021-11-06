Holo Price Up 39.7% This Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Holo has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $272.93 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00263391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00098891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,870,443 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

