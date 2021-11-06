Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.79. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 11,365 shares changing hands.

HOLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $880.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.