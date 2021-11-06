HollyGold (HGOLD) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $168,043.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00084536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00080518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00100496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.60 or 0.07292686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,535.89 or 1.00112009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022476 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

