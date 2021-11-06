Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

HEP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 205,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 37.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,658,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

