Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist Securities began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Holley alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,739. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.