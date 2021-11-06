Hilton Grand Vacations Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,238 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of HGV opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $55.53.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
