Hilton Grand Vacations Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,238 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of HGV opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

