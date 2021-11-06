Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,157.31

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,157.31 ($15.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($16.20). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,202 ($15.70), with a volume of 55,506 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,157.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £989.67 million and a P/E ratio of 26.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

