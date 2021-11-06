Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,296 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $3,441,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

