Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$32.00 during trading on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.