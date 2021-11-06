Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post sales of $89.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.95 million to $95.28 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $35.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $292.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $297.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $426.90 million, with estimates ranging from $399.75 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

HT traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $18,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

