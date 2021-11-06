Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.64. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

