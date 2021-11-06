HelloGold (HGT) Market Cap Achieves $233,532.39

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $233,532.39 and approximately $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00243790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

