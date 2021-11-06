HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.71 ($94.95).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.