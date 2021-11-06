Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.770 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $33.55. 1,287,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 351.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

