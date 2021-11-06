Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-1.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.45.

HTA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 351.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

