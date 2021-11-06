Head to Head Review: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) versus ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and ZIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 7 0 2.88 ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $164.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.96%. ZIX has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than ZIX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and ZIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.02 billion 9.64 -$61.37 million ($1.37) -87.67 ZIX $218.48 million 2.28 -$6.43 million $0.25 34.96

ZIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and ZIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -1.82% -12.96% -4.13% ZIX -3.85% 70.86% 5.24%

Volatility & Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIX has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

