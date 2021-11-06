HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $955,581.20 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.27 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $136.35 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

