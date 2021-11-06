HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $955,581.20 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.27 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $136.35 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.05.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
